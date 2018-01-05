The Show
Home > The Show

Hollywood’s 13-Year-Old Son Details Rejection After Writing Clever Note To A Girl [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
16 reads
Leave a comment

Hollywood‘s 13-year-old son was visiting the morning show, and Rickey Smiley asked him to share a story of heartbreak from his experience. He told a story about a clever note he wrote, and the devastating response he received in his locker later.

Then, Rickey Smiley rattled off a list of things women say when they’re curving a guy- that is, shutting him down without a direct no. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Embrace Family That Isn’t Blood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Malik Perform Epic Elton John Lip-Synch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Has A Blast Driving His Producer Hollywood Up The Wall [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

hollywood , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show