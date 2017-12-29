Does Nas Plan On Proposing To Nicki Minaj?

Nas and Nicki Minaj has been dating for a little bit now and things possibly could be getting more serious. According to BET, the other day @pristine_jewelers posted a beautiful picture of a pink diamond and Nas liked the picture. Since then the rumors have begun.

On the post it said, “😩Lawd, here they go again 🤦🏽♀ #Nas liked this video of this gorgeous ring from @pristine_jewelers, and now the barbz think Nas is getting #NickiMinaj the ring…😳 It is pink tho…guess we will have to wait & see🤷🏽♀ #TeaTENDERS.” There is no indication that Nas will be buying this ring for Nicki, but what are your thoughts?

