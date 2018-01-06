Is Cameron Diaz Pregnant?

Cameron Diaz has had a great career as an actress and now sources are saying something else great is about to happen to her. According to Celebuzz, the 45-year-old actress is expecting. Diaz has been married to Benji Madden for three years and rumors are spreading that they will have a child soon.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The couple has been trying and pictures have surfaced of Diaz holding her belly. Sources say, “Cameron’s excited about everything, and is telling friends she’s never been so happy.” We will keep you posted on this possible baby news.
RELATED: Spirit Doesn’t Believe This Listener Will Shut Down Her Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Baby Shows Love For Gospel Music [VIDEO]
RELATED: Firefighter Adopts Baby He Delivered While On The Job
The Latest:
- Childish Gambino Set To Perform At Grammy Awards
- Tiny Harris Dedicates Special Throwback Post To Toya Wright [VIDEO]
- Why Lil Terio Was Charged With Trafficking [EXCLUSIVE]
- Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus Lands Modeling Jobs [VIDEO]
- Quavo And Nicki Minaj Give Us Romance In “She For Keeps” Video [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Thought The Demolition Of The Dome Was A Terror Attack [EXCLUSIVE]
- Even Dr. Collier Struggled With The “5 On It” Game [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tichina Arnold & RonReaco Lee Reveal What Their Most Iconic Characters Are Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- How French Montana Feels About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy [VIDEO]
- Adrienne Bailon Gushes Over What She Wants In 2018 [VIDEO]