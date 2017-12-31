Baby Shows Love For Gospel Music [VIDEO]

We all have our favorite gospel song that we love to hear and makes us feel some type of way. One mom captured her baby on Facebook singing a gospel song and it the cutest thing you will ever see. When the song first began the baby had his hand on his head.
He then begins to wave his hand a bit and then the beat drops and he begins to sing. Some of the lyrics include, “I’m blessed” and he screamed it out for God. The baby kept singing along with his cute voice and excitement. Watch it and tell us what you think.
