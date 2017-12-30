Firefighter Adopts Baby He Delivered While On The Job

Life changed for firefighter Marc Hadden on Nov. 14th, 2011. He had to deliver a baby after a woman that was struggling with abdominal pain called 911. According to People, Hadden recalls the baby crying and him having to administer oxygen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nearly 48 hours later, Hadden and his wife adopted the baby he helped out. They named her Rebecca Grace and because her mother couldn’t take care of her they took her in. Beth said, “My heart just went out to this woman. I brought her a little prayer book and asked I could get anything for her. Suddenly the opportunity was there for me to say that Marc and I had been praying about adoption for years.”

That was six years ago and life for the family has only gotten better. Marc has brought his daughter to where she was born and has shared the special story about how he delivered her. Marc said, “I’ve always wanted a daughter, and this is just amazing,” says Marc. God bless this family.

The Latest:

RELATED: Adorable Kids Playfully Fight Over Baby Jesus In Nativity Play [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gospel Singer Shares Testimony Of How God Removed Her Tumors And Gave Her A Baby [VIDEO]

RELATED: Police Officer Adopts Addicts Newborn Baby [VIDEO]