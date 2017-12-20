Spirit’s Advice For Woman Who’s Baby Daddy Is Now Dating Her Cousin [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spirit was in the morning show studio answering questions about love, family and relationships. One caller says she is dealing with the fact that her baby daddy, who she was in a relationship in for a long time, is now dating her cousin.
She wants to know how she can get over the situation, but Spirit says it’s not her job to get over it. In other words, she says, “you are not required to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interviewfrom “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
