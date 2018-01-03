Why Bow Wow Kept His Relationship With Kim Kardashian A Secret

Bow Wow is known for stretching the truth a bit. According to Madame Noir, he spoke out about how he allegedly dated Kim Kardashian. He mentioned that he met Kardashian when she was Paris Hilton’s assistant.

Bow Wow said, “Somehow we got each other’s information. We was cool, we remained friends. And this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move. We kicked it hard.” Then he revealed why he decided to keep their relationship a secret.

Bow Wow believed that if he shared with fans he was dating her that they wouldn’t approve. He said, “I’m just so nervous because I never really dated outside my race before, this is different for a n**ga. I don’t know how my fans going to look at it (sic)… so I kept that s**t low and nobody really knew.” He didn’t share if they were intimate or not, but do you believe they dated?

