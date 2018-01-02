How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Provided Another Shining Example Of Black Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith continue to be one of Hollywood’s most beautiful, long-standing symbols for black love. The couple is celebrating being married for 20 years. Will posted a gorgeous dedication to his wife, sharing the lessons he has learned from two decades of sustaining a marriage.
It’s a love letter you could add to the endless volumes of history’s writings on love, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
