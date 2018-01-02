How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Provided Another Shining Example Of Black Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith continue to be one of Hollywood’s most beautiful, long-standing symbols for black love. The couple is celebrating being married for 20 years. Will posted a gorgeous dedication to his wife, sharing the lessons he has learned from two decades of sustaining a marriage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s a love letter you could add to the endless volumes of history’s writings on love, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Smith Says Jaden Wearing Dresses May Have Been A “Mistake” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Are Right To Speak Out About Entertainment Injustice [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith & Regina Hall On Pearl-Clutching Moments In “Girls Trip” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS) 19 photos Launch gallery 20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS) 1. Mariah with her babies Monroe and Moroccan Source:Fresh Air Fund/WireImage/Getty 1 of 19 2. Mariah and baby Monroe in the hospital Source:Fresh Air Fund/WireImage/Getty 2 of 19 3. Mariah feeds her newborn daughter Monroe Source:Fresh Air Fund/WireImage/Getty 3 of 19 4. Beautiful Mariah with her daughter Monroe Source:Angela Weiss/WireImage/Getty 4 of 19 5. Mariah’s kids take a selfie! Source:Instagram 5 of 19 6. Mariah’s kids are just too cute for words! Source:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty 6 of 19 7. Mariah with her munchkins at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Source:Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images 7 of 19 8. Mariah laughs with daughter Monroe Source:Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty 8 of 19 9. Mariah and daughter Monroe catch some sun in Ibizia Source:Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images 9 of 19 10. Mariah’s kids are having a sweet fantasy Source:Instagram 10 of 19 11. Mariah dyes Easter eggs with the kids Source:Instagram 11 of 19 12. Mariah takes the kids to the Tower of London Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. A dream come true: Mariah’s kids visit Hamley’s Toy Store Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. School time for Moroccan and Monroe Cannon Source:Instagram 14 of 19 15. Moroccan and Monroe love mommy! Source:Instagram 15 of 19 16. Mariah’s kids chow down at Chuck E. Cheese Source:Instagram 16 of 19 17. Buried alive! Source:Instagram 17 of 19 18. Bedtime for Moroccan and Monroe Source:Instagram 18 of 19 19. Moroccan and Monroe have fun in the snow Source:Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Provided Another Shining Example Of Black Love [EXCLUSIVE] 20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)