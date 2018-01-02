Why Gilbert Arenas Is Verbally Attacked The Mother Of His Children Laura Govan

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert ended 2017 with a lot of drama. Braxton filed for divorce, but then wanted to try and work it out. This past weekend though Braxton called out Herbert about him cheating and allegedly getting someone pregnant.

In a post Braxton wrote about Herbert begging and lying to her and somehow attached Laura Govan to it. She alleged that Herbert got Govan pregnant. According to TMZ, that’s when Arenas said, “”…my BM decides she wants to use me to clear her dirt up … you must have forgotten that ZI have all the court documents and in those court documents are ALL your bank records AND in those bank records ARE these little things called (wire transfers) and with wire transfers comes (senders) which either has they name or they bank account numbers from Jan 2015 through oct of 2016, I would have every person that sent you money … #hoe #hoe #hoe merry Christmas. We might need tear down your vagina and build you a new vagina.” In short, he’s accusing her of sleeping around for money.”

Gilbert even warned Herbert that if he got Govan pregnant that he needs to run. He also said, “I know you cant run that fast big fella so get you a hover board/scooter or something and #georgejetson the f*** outta hear becauz she’s about to f*** yo whole life up. She’s about to have you out her like (soulja boy in January) (tyrese in november).” We will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.

