American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One person noticed the striking resemblance and Tweeted this:

@american_eagle I saw this "bracelet" in and think you need to revisit this. I would never wear this due to the obvious slavery connection. I hope you do the right thing and remove this from your stores. Please retweet your support. #SlavesNoMore pic.twitter.com/aShkem9szx — Ronald E. Frazier II (@Ron_II) December 11, 2017

It’s hard to see these bracelets don’t look like a throwback to shackles. It’s as if someone at American Eagle Googled “slave shackles” and said, “What a cool idea for a bracelet!” The tweets continued, slamming the retail store for their odd choice of fashion. See below:

I mean, COME ON, @AEO!! Seems a little obvious. We do not need to get slavery jewelry trending. It IS offensive. https://t.co/keZWPnf58z — Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) December 13, 2017

Bracelets? Look more like slave shackles to me. Black people wearing shackles from a company named American Eagle. No thanks — BLACK MAN (@BLKMANTESTIMONY) December 16, 2017

Oh. They modernising slave cuffs and selling at ridiculous prices for you all and you call it style?? Apes obey and you still obeying. ??🤔 Ride on! Ride on!!! American eagle tan e iwo na tan candle 🤗 — AyoLagos 🌏 || Jan 24 (@theayosoyemii) December 17, 2017

American Eagle tried it with those slave shackles. 😒 — Stephanie Hereford (@chicnaturalstep) December 17, 2017

American Eagle issued an apology and removed the bracelet:

We’ve heard and understand the concerns about the bracelet. We apologize and will remove the product from our stores and website. — American Eagle (@AEO) December 12, 2017

Sounds like American Eagle needs some diversity when it comes to creating accessories.

