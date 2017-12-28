News
Home > News

Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Dies

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
3.65K reads
Leave a comment

Atlanta news anchor, Amanda Davis died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, after suffering from a stroke on Tuesday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

USA Today reports while boarding a flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport Davis had a stroke. She was on her way to San Antonio for the funeral of her step-father.

Davis died at the hospital on Wednesday where she was surrounded by family.

A statement released by Atlanta local news states that her family, “is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

Davis had a long career working in the Atlanta as a journalist for 25 years. She was the morning and noon anchor for WGCL-TV’s show. Before that, she was the reporter and anchor for WAGA-TV a Fox affiliate.

The Latest:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

4 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Dies

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Amanda Davis

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show