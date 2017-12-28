3.65K reads Leave a comment
Atlanta news anchor, Amanda Davis died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, after suffering from a stroke on Tuesday.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
USA Today reports while boarding a flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport Davis had a stroke. She was on her way to San Antonio for the funeral of her step-father.
Davis died at the hospital on Wednesday where she was surrounded by family.
A statement released by Atlanta local news states that her family, “is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”
Davis had a long career working in the Atlanta as a journalist for 25 years. She was the morning and noon anchor for WGCL-TV’s show. Before that, she was the reporter and anchor for WAGA-TV a Fox affiliate.
The Latest:
- Lauren London Spills The Tea On “ATL” Sequel
- Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Dies
- Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Massive Heart Attack
- Is Vince McMahon Trying To Buy The Panthers? [VIDEO]
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
4 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 4
2. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 432 of 4
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 4
4. Roy Innis, 824 of 4
comments – Add Yours