Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Dies

Atlanta news anchor, Amanda Davis died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, after suffering from a stroke on Tuesday.

USA Today reports while boarding a flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport Davis had a stroke. She was on her way to San Antonio for the funeral of her step-father.

Davis died at the hospital on Wednesday where she was surrounded by family.

A statement released by Atlanta local news states that her family, “is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

Davis had a long career working in the Atlanta as a journalist for 25 years. She was the morning and noon anchor for WGCL-TV’s show. Before that, she was the reporter and anchor for WAGA-TV a Fox affiliate.

