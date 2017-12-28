How Long Sheree Whitfield May Have To Wait To Marry Her Prison Bae

On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield confirmed the rumors that she plans on marrying her Prison Bae and wants to jump the broom as soon as he is released. But she made it clear: “I am not like Kenya with these secret nuptials.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“B*tch are you married?”Porsha her, and Sheree replied: “B*tch I am not married and when I do I’ll have everyone there.”

But there’s the tea: She’s going to be waiting a little while before that happens.

According to Fameolous, Tyrone Gilliams is slated to be released from prison on October 09, 2022. That’s a little less than five years from now.

Welp!

Given how head over heels Sheree is with Tyrone, she’s not sweating this lapse of time, despite her admitting they dated eight months before he went to jail and she had no idea of Gilliams’ legal issues until he was incarcerated.

Sheree recently told her life coach on the hit Bravo show that it’s been a long time since she’s felt this way about a man.

“We are exclusive. It gives me butterflies when he calls. I haven’t had that in a long time,’” she stressed.

She added, “For some reason, I really don’t give a sh*t anymore. I love him. I love how he treats me. I love the communication we have…Tyrone fulfills me more than any man has…I know what we share. He’s my soul mate. I’m taking a chance on love.”

Hey, everyone deserves happiness, and if this makes her happy, we’re here for it.

We’re rooting for you Sheree!

The Latest:

Would you wait that long for a man to get out of prison?

RELATED NEWS:

Sheree Whitfield Reveals How She Met Her Prison Bae

Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors

Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best For Sheree Whitfield’s 70s Party