Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Mourns Her Cousin And Calls For An End To Gun Violence

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 6 hours ago
546 reads
Leave a comment
Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The holidays were just here and we saw so many celebrities with their friends and family. Unfortunately, for Rihanna the cousin she just spent time with she never will again. According to The Guardian, on Instagram she Rihanna shared with fans that her cousin passed away.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

She said, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence.” He was killed in Barbados on Boxing Day. The post has over 2.4 million likes and over 40,000 comments.

A local news station reveled that her cousin 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne is the victims name. Police are looking for suspects and have launched an investigation. We will keep Rihanna and her family in our prayers.

RELATED: Is Rihanna Engaged? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Rihanna Stood Up For Transwomen [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rihanna’s Uncle In Trouble With The Law

The Latest:

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

10 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

Continue reading Rihanna Mourns Her Cousin And Calls For An End To Gun Violence

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

cousin , Gun Violence , rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show