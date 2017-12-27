RSMS Interviews
Dr. Collier On Why You Risk Gaining More Weight Back After Quick Weightloss [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” answering all of people’s medical questions. A man called up asking about a specific weightloss program, and why, after losing a substantial amount of weight, he gained even more back after stopping the program. He also explains why a product called lipodrops are the best at what they do in terms of weightloss.

Then, a woman calls with a question about sex drive and its relation to menopause, and Rickey Smiley’s maturity is called into question. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

