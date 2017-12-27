T.I. Surprises Single Mothers [VIDEO]

T.I. was spreading nothing but Christmas cheer at a local Target in Atlanta. In the video posted T.I. calls all the single mothers at a Target and tells them to follow him to grab gifts for their children. According to All Black Media, he gathered all the women and spent $20,000 in 30 minutes.

On Instagram he wrote, “Wish I could’ve came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!! Last year T.I. did something similar by picking up tabs at Walmart.

