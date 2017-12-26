Dr. Joseph Walker On Why Valuing Time Is Crucial For Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dr. Joseph Walker says one of the most important things in life is to understand the value of time. Many of us have a dream we can’t wait to see come to fruition. But, Dr. Joseph Walker explains, your vision is a detailed structure that requires the right execution to bring it to life!
In order to do so, you have to understand your time, the value of it, and how to use it the right way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
