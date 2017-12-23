News
Charles Barkley Thanks GOP For “Taking Care Of Rich People” [VIDEO]

Nicole Hyatt, Eurweb.com

Posted December 23, 2017
Charles Barkley is sarcastically thanking Republicans for their new tax cut that will give him enough extra coin to buy a Rolex watch, quipping he knows he can rely on the GOP to “take care of us rich people.”

“They say it’s gonna trickle down,” the basketball star-turned-sports commentator told his co-hosts Thursday on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” of the GOP’s 1.5 trillion tax overhaul that was signed into law Friday morning by Donald Trump.

“I’m gonna trickle my fat ass down to the jewelry store and get me a new Rolex,” Barkley said with a laugh.

“I’m not going to pass it to nobody,” Barkley, 54, continued.

“Thank you, Republicans. I know I can always count on y’all to take care of us rich people, us one percenters,” Barkley said between chuckles.

“Sorry, poor people,” Barkley added.

“I’m hoping for y’all, but y’all ain’t got no chance.”

Barkley recently waded into the Senate race of his home state of Alabama, campaigning for Democrat Doug Jones. At a Jones rally earlier this month, the NBA Hall of Famer urged Republicans to “stop looking like idiots” and oppose the GOP candidate, Roy Moore.

Barkley later called Jones’s win in the race a “wake-up call for Democrats.”

(Photo by Gerry Hanan/Getty Images for SXSW)

