CastMeJCrew Contest Winner Is 4-Year-Old Cutie Pie Cayden [PHOTO]

Looks like #BlackBoyJoy just won J. Crew’s #CastMeJCrew. 4-year-old, Cayden will make you smile ear to ear by just looking at his picture. Cayden is a stylish kid that should be featured in all the fashion shows.

According to The Glow Up, Cayden loves the camera and his parents have been capturing his cuteness since he was born. When the couple saw the contest they immediately wanted to get him in on it. The other day J. Crew made the announcement of the winner on Instagram and said, “Why are you excited to be a model? “Because you get to take pictures!” Congratulations to our #castmejcrew grand prize winner @caydens_style! Keep an eye out for Cayden in an upcoming photo shoot!

While some believe Cayden is too young to enter this field he doesn’t mind it. Cayden said in an interview, “I’m excited to be a model because you get to take pictures!” We are so proud of this young man and can’t wait to see him in more photo shoots.

