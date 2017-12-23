Why Darryl Strawberry Had Sex During Baseball Games [VIDEO]

Darryl Strawberry was a Major League Baseball star. Recently he made an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show” and let out some secrets. According to The Source, he talked about having sex between innings.

Strawberry had a drug and alcohol addiction while he was playing baseball and after he retired. On the show he also talked about having a sex addiction and admitted to having sex during the middle of innings. He said, “It was a pretty crazy lifestyle. Middle of games? Yeah. I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on. I thought it was pretty cool. That’s the addiction.”

He also spoke about how teammates and coaches knew about it, but covered for him. Dr. Oz believed that it didn’t help him and only enabled his sex addiction. Strawberry has since overcome addiction and is living now as a born-again Christian and ordained minister.

