Have Changes In Policing Practices Help Lower The Amount Of People Shot By Officers?

Over the past few years police shootings have lowered in New York City. According to VICE, this year it hit a record low. Reports say that since policing practices have changed it has led to the amount of shootings decrease around the country.

New York City as of the end of November had shot 18 people and hald of them were fatal. Last year shootings went down nearly 44 percent and police shot at 32 people. The New York Police Department has over 34,000 full-time sworn officers.

Chuck Wexler, head of the Police Executive Research Forum said, “New York is the biggest city in the country. It is a leader from a policing standpoint. I think holding officers to a higher standard, giving them the training and equipment, all of that has made a difference.” Reports state that Eugene O’Donell, lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former NYPD officer has helped with the safety of the city and training.

