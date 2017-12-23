Jemele Hill Doesn’t Take Back What She Said About Trump

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has no regrets about calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

The Washington Times reports that in an interview on the podcast Now What? hosted by former NFL running back Arian Foster, the only thing that Hill was, “really regretful about,” were the awkward position she put her co-workers in.

She explained, “So mostly it was just about, for me, it was dealing with, sorting through everything at work.” She continued, “It really wasn’t – I didn’t care what the president said. That was no big deal.”

The co-host of SC6, Hill was suspended from ESPN in October for two weeks after she violated the networks social media guidelines.

She not only called the president a “white supremacist but she asked fans via her Twitter to boycott advertisers for the Dallas Cowboys after Jerry Jones, the team’s owner, wouldn’t allow his players to kneel during the National Anthem.

When asked about her comments towards the president on the podcast, Hill simply replied, “I mean, I said what I said, and I don’t take it back. Like, I ain’t need a retraction.”

According to Hill, the entire incident reached an even more critical level when White House Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said her comment towards the president was a “fireable offense.”

Hill didn’t stop there in the interview when she began talking about the way Trump singles out Black journalist.

“And obviously, I’m not the only journalist that has been attacked by him, ” said Hill.

Nothing’s really changed, Hill doesn’t regret what she said about the president and it doesn’t look like she’ll change her mind on that anytime soon.

Listen to the full interview down below.

(Source: The Washington Times)