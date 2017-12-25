Beyoncé Instagram Photos Stir Online Debate About Natural Hair And Extensions

Tina Knowles defended her daughter on social media.

Posted 24 hours ago
Beyoncé is not afraid to have a “long hair, don’t care” attitude. The superstar proudly showed off her natural tresses on Instagram recently, sparking a debate over whether all the hair was really hers. Some users wondered whether Bey had the help of beauty store extensions to achieve her long hair.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Pictures that show Bey’s hair in tight curls usually don’t warrant as much as scrutiny and accusations of extensions. But recent photos, including ones from her appearance at a Sports Illustrated event where she gave an award to Colin Kaepernick, have come under fire, POPSUGAR reported.

However, Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, had her daughter’s back and shut down the hair non-believers with an Instagram post that insisted all of the singer’s hair is truly natural. “INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩,” the photo caption read. Bey was seen from behind with a long, slick honey-colored ponytail.

INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

The superstar’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah, also weighed in and defended her. Farinah posted several pictures of the singer with hashtags such as #naturalhair and captions including “Natural Beautiful Curly Hair.” When a few people still couldn’t believe that all of Beyonce’s hair had grown out of her scalp, the stylist posted even more “clapback” photos.

