G-Eazy Makes Hip-Hop History

Rapper G-Eazy is out here making a name for himself in hip-hop. According to The Maven, he just made history by becoming the first rapper to ever sign with Ford Models. He also just got a deal with H&M to drop a collection.

About his fashion style, G-Eazy said, “I like bringing together different styles, worlds, or decades in everything that I do. I might sample a song from the ‘50s, or wear something that’s kind of retro, but I’ll add something modern to it.” His line will have different colors and styles to it for everyone.

He mentioned, “Like the tropical print shirts in the collection feel like they’re from the ‘50s, but I’ll wear them with skinny black jeans, black shoes, and a black jacket so that it was a little bit of edge to it.” There is no word on if we will see him on the runway, but we can’t wait to check out his full line.

The Latest:

Calvin Klein is evolving their #MyCalvins campaign with a call to action for togetherness. Their first iteration, they have called on super-songstress Solange + her "chosen musical family," which she personally curated herself. Their new slogan is "Our Family. #MyCalvins." This campaign is shot my photographer Willy Vanderperre and includes singers and songwriters, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness.