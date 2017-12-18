NFL Wide Receiver Obtains His Master’s Degree From Ivy League School [PHOTO]

You might know Andrew Hawkins from being a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns as well as the Cincinnati Bengals. Hawkins not only is great on the field, but in the classroom. He just received his master’s degree from Columbia University.

According to Essence, he played six seasons in the NFL. While going to school his wife as well as his three kids would travel from Los Angeles to New York so he could attend Columbia. Hawkins said, “I didn’t necessarily go to Columbia to be a general manager — I think it helps that, and I think it helps in the attractiveness of me going to the front office, but I think I could have done that without going to Columbia — if anything I came here to learn the other sides of the business.”

He has plans to get another degree to help with his future. Hawkins said about football, “I’m not just a fan. This feeds my kids. It put me through college. It put my four brothers through college. It’s changed the trajectory of my family’s life and economic situation.” He received a 4.0 gpa and we are so happy for him.

