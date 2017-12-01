Sheryl Lee Ralph: “The South Is Carrying The Burden Of AIDs In America” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen were in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio commemorating World AIDs Day. Sheryl explains that, even though the stigma around the disease has changed since the crisis in the 80s, we are still losing people every day from AIDs. “As quiet as it’s kept,” she notes, “the south is carrying the burden of AIDs in America.” Bishop talks about why the suffering from AIDs is all of our suffering, and responsibility is on everyone to address it. He also explains why, part of the solution to the AIDs problem as removing shame from the equation and accepting our family members and friends.

Sheryl also talks about the difficulty people tend to have with self-love, and believing that God loves us. She explains that instead people believe that God wakes up every morning and decides who everyone should hate that day. She emphasizes: “If you get confused about your bible, just read the red parts!” Sheryl also explains that the AIDs disease is still a young person’s disease, especially black men of color. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

