“Cosby Show” Actor Earle Hyman Dies At 91

Sadly, we’ve lost another legend in our community. The Cosby Show’s Earle Hyman has died at the age of 91.

According to NBC News, Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Sad to read that the very fine actor Earle Hyman has passed away. His career was so much more than “The Cosby Show.” pic.twitter.com/qx1zsS5AZp — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) November 18, 2017

Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943 and would later be named a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. Deadline noted that in 1980, he also received a Tony nomination for “The Lady From Dubuque.” During his illustrious career, he starred in 15 Broadway plays including Othello, The Master Builder and Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

However despite his deep theater roots, Hyman was best known for playing father to Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable, Russell Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years older than the comedian. Hyman earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for his role on the iconic show in 1986.

Hyman was also the voice behind Panthro on the popular 80s cartoon ThunderCats.

The cause behind Hyman’s death has yet to be revealed to the press.

As news of the actor’s death hit, fans flocked to Twitter to send their condolences and honor Hyman’s body of work:

R.I.P. Earle Hyman (Best Featured Actor nominee @thetonyawards 1980 for ‘The Lady from Dubuque’) #YouAreBroadwayBlack

•

W/ over 15 Broadway credits to his name he was an American stage, TV, & film actor most notably known for his role on #TheCosbyShow as Russell Huxtable pic.twitter.com/oqVKivo3F0 — Broadway Black (@BroadwayBlack) November 18, 2017

RIP: Stage, television, and film star Earle Hyman has died at age 91 pic.twitter.com/lfwQXms2k3 — TheWalkerCollective (@AFirm4Creatives) November 19, 2017

First Clarice Taylor (1917-2011) & now Earle Hyman (1926-2017) are gone. RIP Anna and Russell Huxtable. #TheLegendsAreLeaving #TheCosbyShow 📺⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QHKviYRVhz — ASHLEY 🍋 (@Ashlemonade) November 19, 2017

REST IN PEACE my dearest. Heart is aching but I trust you are no longer in pain or confined I know how you loved to travel and be mobile. You stole away quietly last night. Missing you

EARLE HYMAN.

October 11, 1926 – November 16, 2017 91 years pic.twitter.com/6Kq4YeNKcM — Sarah Heggie (@msfemi) November 17, 2017

RIP Earle Hyman, seen here with Siobhan McKenna in SAINT JOAN, 1954. pic.twitter.com/qhn8CMMEVQ — James Grissom (@JGrissomNYC) November 18, 2017

Deadline reported that Hyman was born in Rocky Mount, NC, to an African-American father and a Native American mother. He later moved the family to Brooklyn, where he grew up.

Rest in peace to our favorite TV grandpa!

