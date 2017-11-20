“Cosby Show” Actor Earle Hyman Dies At 91

Sadly, we’ve lost another legend in our community. The Cosby Show’s Earle Hyman has died at the age of 91.
According to NBC News, Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey.
Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943 and would later be named a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. Deadline noted that in 1980, he also received a Tony nomination for “The Lady From Dubuque.” During his illustrious career, he starred in 15 Broadway plays including Othello, The Master Builder and Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.
However despite his deep theater roots, Hyman was best known for playing father to Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable, Russell Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years older than the comedian. Hyman earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for his role on the iconic show in 1986.
Hyman was also the voice behind Panthro on the popular 80s cartoon ThunderCats.
The cause behind Hyman’s death has yet to be revealed to the press.
As news of the actor’s death hit, fans flocked to Twitter to send their condolences and honor Hyman’s body of work:
Deadline reported that Hyman was born in Rocky Mount, NC, to an African-American father and a Native American mother. He later moved the family to Brooklyn, where he grew up.
Rest in peace to our favorite TV grandpa!
