Rock-T labels himself the sports genius and has some interesting picks this week. He has the Lions winning against the Bears and Ravens taking down the Packers. Rock-T also thinks that the Dolphins have been playing with a lot of heart and they will beat Tampa.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He has the Saints winning against the Redskins, Buffalo losing to the Chargers and the Falcons winning against the Seahawks. Rock-T doesn’t know how the Cowboys will do without Ezekiel Elliot, but thinks they will win against the Eagles. He wanted to talk about some Super Bowl picks, but will hold off for a little bit.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Jerry Jones’ NFL Threats Don’t Seem So Crazy Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ex- NFL Star Charles Tillman Training To Be An FBI Agent
RELATED: Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth
The Latest:
- Everything We Know About Jesse Jackson And His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis
- Why Is Porsha Williams Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring?
- Can The Cowboys Win Without Ezekiel Elliott? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Yolanda Adams Shares Beautiful Meaning Behind Song For “The Star” Movie [VIDEO]