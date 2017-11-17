Can The Cowboys Win Without Ezekiel Elliott? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rock-T labels himself the sports genius and has some interesting picks this week. He has the Lions winning against the Bears and Ravens taking down the Packers. Rock-T also thinks that the Dolphins have been playing with a lot of heart and they will beat Tampa.

He has the Saints winning against the Redskins, Buffalo losing to the Chargers and the Falcons winning against the Seahawks. Rock-T doesn’t know how the Cowboys will do without Ezekiel Elliot, but thinks they will win against the Eagles. He wanted to talk about some Super Bowl picks, but will hold off for a little bit.

