Why Jerry Jones’ NFL Threats Don’t Seem So Crazy Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

When it became apparent that the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell‘s contract was likely to be extended, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promptly began to freak out and threaten to sue the league. While reports initially link the source of Jerry Jones’ ire to the suspension of  Ezekiel Elliott, after details have surface about what Roger Goodell is actually asking for on this extension, Jerry doesn’t seem so crazy for trying to block it.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

