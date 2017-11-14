When it became apparent that the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell‘s contract was likely to be extended, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promptly began to freak out and threaten to sue the league. While reports initially link the source of Jerry Jones’ ire to the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott, after details have surface about what Roger Goodell is actually asking for on this extension, Jerry doesn’t seem so crazy for trying to block it.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Jerry Jones Confronted By Protestor: “You Wanna Treat Them Like $40 Million Slaves” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why There’s A Lot At Stake In Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Colin Kaepernick Isn’t The Reason To Boycott The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Ex-Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit, Company Said Her Braids Were “Too Urban”
- Why Jerry Jones’ NFL Threats Don’t Seem So Crazy Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Women Being Told They Are Beautiful [VIDEO]
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]