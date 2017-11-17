HeadKrack's Flow & Go
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 1 hour ago
37 reads
Headkrack and Da Brat were at it again in this fire Flow & Go! They rapped about a little bit of everything, like the Justice League movie, Meek Mill, Talib Kweli, XXXTentacion and so much more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Da Brat , HeadKrack

