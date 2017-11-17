RSMS Videos
Les Brown On How Rickey Smiley’s Book Can Help You Reach Your Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Legendary motivational speaker and former TV personality Les Brown came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and he shared why Rickey Smiley‘s new book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life,” is powerful. He talked about how the book provides life lessons that act as tools we can use in our labor toward the success we desire. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

