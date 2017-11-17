Jennifer Hudson And Fiancè David Otunga Split Following Protection Order

Jennifer Hudson was with her fiancé David Otunga for ten years, but now the two are splitting. According to People, a representative of Hudson said, “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”
The two share a son, 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr. A statement read by Otunga’s said, “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.” Otunga is a former pro wrestler and proposed to Hudson less than a year after dating her.
A month after the couple got engaged Hudson experienced the huge loss of some family members. Her mother and brother were fatally shot at their home in Chicago and he nephew were found dead in the backseat of a car. Hudson’s former brother-in-law was convicted of the murders.
