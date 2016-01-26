FAB OR FUG: Laverne Cox Pretty In Pink

Actress Laverne Cox attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Bright colors have been trending all weekend and Laverne perfected pink in a Roland Mouret dress. The ‘OITNB‘ paired her rose colored dress in custom classic five-inch Caprese Pumps by designer Stella Hues.

Stella Hues is known for creating exceptional heels, that are distinguished by their signature ‘Bleu Bottoms.’ The tri-colored blue bottoms are inspired by the blue waters of the British Virgin Islands, designer Stella Maze’s home. These Italian made shoes are known for being not only fashionable, but also comfortable. Utilizing high quality leathers and the finest materials, the shoes are definitely a great investment piece.

So tell us, beauties. Does Laverne Cox look FAB or FUG?

Danielle James Posted January 26, 2016

