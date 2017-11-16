Sheriff’s Deputy Dresses In Blackface As Rep. Frederica Wilson

The York-Poquoson (Virginia) sheriff disciplined a deputy, who dressed in blackface for her Halloween costume of Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), only after the local NAACP chapter informed the media, WNCT-TV reported.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“This is a serious situation, this is nothing to be taken lightly. This is not a game, these are human beings, these are people that have feelings, emotions, they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity,” stated Brian Smalls, president of the York-James City-Williamsburg NAACP chapter, according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Pattern Emerges Of White Supremacists Threatening African Americans Who Criticize President

Sheriff Jean Browning Dresses Up As Frederica Wilson In Blackface; Why She Won’t Be Punished https://t.co/cHRf2kLJ5o via @YuriyATL404 pic.twitter.com/hmNY6hNFGv — Robert Littal (@BSO) November 16, 2017

A friend forwarded Smalls a Facebook photographs of Deputy Jean Browning shortly after Halloween. After seeing the photos, he met with York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs on Nov. 6 to discuss the issue. Smalls said everyone in the room agreed that Browning’s blackface costume was unacceptable. However, he left the meeting without a promise that the sheriff would discipline the deputy, so he contacted a local TV station. Smalls believed that the minimum punishment should have been a demotion from her position as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE, instructor at schools.

READ MORE: ‘It’s Disgusting’: Mom & Children In Blackface Sparks Outrage

After seeing Smalls’ press release, Diggs held a press conference on Wednesday. He stated that Browning and her boyfriend attended a Halloween party with him dressed as President Donald Trump, making them a political odd couple because of the feud between Wilson and the president. Diggs disputed the accusation that he ignored the NAACP’s complaint, believing that there would be a second meeting. He announced that Browning, a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, is reassigned to courtroom duty. She had served as a DARE instructor for the past 10 years. He added that she regrets the situation and had never before been accused of racial insensitivity.

The Latest:

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 45 photos Launch gallery 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss Source:Getty 1 of 45 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 45 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 45 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 45 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 45 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 45 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 45 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 45 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 45 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 45 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 45 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 45 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 45 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 45 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 45 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 45 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 45 18. Team Obama Source:Instagram 18 of 45 19. A Family Affair Source:Getty 19 of 45 20. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 20 of 45 21. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 21 of 45 22. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 22 of 45 23. Historic First Family Source:Getty 23 of 45 24. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 24 of 45 25. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 25 of 45 26. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 26 of 45 27. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 27 of 45 28. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 28 of 45 29. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 29 of 45 30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 30 of 45 31. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 31 of 45 32. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 32 of 45 33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 33 of 45 34. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 34 of 45 35. Family Support Source:Getty 35 of 45 36. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 36 of 45 37. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 37 of 45 38. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 38 of 45 39. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 39 of 45 40. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 40 of 45 41. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 41 of 45 42. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 42 of 45 43. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 43 of 45 44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 44 of 45 45. Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

SOURCE: WNCT-TV

SEE ALSO:

Black Twitter Speaks Out Against Makeup Artist Using Blackface On Woman

Law Professor Under Pressure To Resign For Wearing Blackface