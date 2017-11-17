Was Eve’s Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover Harsh? [VIDEO]

Eve just started her new position as a host on CBS’s “The Talk” and fans are loving it. The other day the ladies of the show discussed Nicki Minaj’s cover for Paper Magazine. While so many are loving it, Eve shared her own opinion about the photo.

She said, “I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop,’ Eve begins. “She’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her…but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that. I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”

A lot of ya’ll need to calm down AND LISTEN to what I said. I am speaking from the place I am TODAY as WOMAN and how I feel NOW!!! — Eve (@TheRealEve) November 16, 2017

Eve also talked about getting older and wanting to uplift younger girls in a different way. She also mentioned that she knows Minaj fans will tweet at her, but she isn’t speaking bad about her. After the show aired many went on social media to discuss it and Eve said, “A lot of ya’ll need to calm down AND LISTEN to what I said,” she tweets. I am speaking from the place I am TODAY as WOMAN and how I feel NOW!!! What do you think about what Eve said?

