Eve Lands A Seat On “The Talk”

Rapper Eve has done so many things within her career and just landed a seat on the daytime show “The Talk.” According to Bossip, Eve otherwise known as Eve Jeffers Cooper made her debut today. In October she appeared as a guest co-host and fans really loved it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

EVP of Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, Angelica McDaniel said about Eve, “She brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel and will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.” Eve said, “I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman. In my career, people know me from my music and I have done certain things in entertainment, but this is a different avenue for me.” Congratulations to Eve and her new position!

RELATED: Lil’ Kim Talks Unity Among Female Rappers [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Is Right About The Plight Of Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Salutes Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]