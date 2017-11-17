Kenya Moore Ready To Start A Family With New Husband

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore has always wanted to have children after getting married. Now that she’s got her man and said “I do” she is ready to start her family. According to Madame Noir she is now working on making this happen.

Images obtained show Moore allegedly walking in and out of Barbados Fertility Centre. It was also confirmed by someone in Moore’s “camp” that she is currently going under treatments. Her husband, Marc Daly will join her later in Barbados while she goes through this process.

On an episode of the show Moore said once, “I’m so tired of not having my own family. The relationship I had with my mother has left me with a huge void in my life and having a child of my own will, in some way, repair that void.” Moore might share this piece of her story sometime next year until then we will have to just wait to see what happens.

