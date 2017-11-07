Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?

Kenya Moore might be a happily married woman, but she’s still not living with her new husband.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took everyone by surprise when she secretly tied the knot with Marc Daly this year. Rumors about the validity have been the talk the cast as some question whether she’s really married.

Kenya’s stood her ground about refusing to film with him because he doesn’t want to be involved with the show, possibly putting her position on the cast at risk. During the season 10 premiere of RHOA, she may have given her doubters more ammo as she revealed that she and Marc aren’t living together.

What’s the problem? As Kenya puts it, “Ghosts have been walking around in there. I want a new life.”



She later hit up Twitter to explain that she feels it would be better for her and Marc to go house hunting together to find a home that will be theirs.

I believe when you get married you should move into a new home together to build a new life. To each his own. #kenyamoore #rhoa https://t.co/zUYtfNkNA6 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) November 6, 2017

Kenya’s been very protective of her relationship with Marc and that has often meant keeping quiet about it–or at the very least being selective about who she shares the details of their love with.

“I didn’t tell anyone. The only person who was happy for me was Cynthia. She wanted it to be true so badly when she heard,” Kenya told The Grio, sharing that the majority of her castmates found out about the wedding through social media.

The former Miss USA even kept her wedding small, and Bravo cameras were nowhere near the beach ceremony. While fans will probably never see the wedding, the blushing bride is still gushing about her big day.

“Oh, my God. It was the most beautiful wedding. St. Lucia is the most beautiful place and it was absolutely stunning,” Kenya said. “There were only 10 of us total and the hotel did everything.”

She continued, “We did everything on the beach so there wasn’t a lot of planning. My husband sat with the chefs and decided on the menu.”

With only 10 people in attendance, Kenya’s dad didn’t get an invite. It wasn’t an easy decision for Kenya, but she shared that she only wanted people at the wedding who are supportive of the relationship.

“It was sad. I knew my dad wanted to be there and I tried to tell him. I just wanted my wedding day to be perfect and with my dad you never know what you’re going to get,” Kenya explained. “I told him how in love I was with this man and he was not supportive.”

If she had it all to do again, though, Kenya might extend an invite to her father anyway. “I had to make the decision because I’m starting a new life and my family now is my husband,” she admitted, “I went with the safer choice and I do regret it.”

Now that wedding is over, Kenya is getting into what it means to be a wife. “Married life is different. It’s a merger,” She said.

“My husband is a former investment banker, entrepreneur, MBA with a great business mind and he’s been solo for a long time,” Kenya went on to explain. “I come in as something completely different being a TV personality and a business mogul myself. I’ve been doing things my way for a long time so it’s an interesting dynamic.”

That transition into married life sounds like content that Bravo would love to put on TV, but Kenya’s thinking about her life after the cameras stop rolling.

“We’re newlyweds,” Kenya reminded. “I have to consider what that means to me, my job, my fans and what I will allow to be shown, I hope my marriage lasts forever and we all know the show won’t.”

