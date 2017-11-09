Why Kenya Moore Kept Her Wedding Private

As fans watched the new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” they quickly found out that none of the cast mates knew about Kenya Moore’s nuptials. We also saw from Instagram photos and videos that many didn’t attend the beautiful wedding in St. Lucia as well. Moore is finally speaking out about why she decided to marry the love of her life privately.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Moore is very happy and okay with the fact that her wedding wasn’t on television. She said, “My wedding was incredibly beautiful, intimate and PRIVATE…that’s what we wanted. I married for love not for cameras. I met a man who was so special to me I would have married him at the courthouse.My marriage is sacred to me and my My Aunt Lori, Brandon, my sister Lisa and best friend of 30 years all attended for my side.”

Moore married her husband, Marc Daly in June. In a post with a beautiful photo of them she said, “What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder.” Later she plans on having another wedding where he father can walk her down the isle, but for now she’s happily in love.

