Couple Uses An F-Trump Sticker On Their Car That Raises Questions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
A photo spreading like a wildfire across social media caused a Richmond, TX officer to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon November 15.

What does it say? “F*** Trump and f*** you for voting for him.”

ABC 13 reports Sheriff Troy Nehls first addressed the issue in a Facebook post stating, “I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it yours. I would like to discuss it with you.”

During the press conference, Nehls had no regrets about his Facebook post.

ABC 13 found Karen Fonseca the driver of the car with the phrase on it. About 11 months ago Fonseca says is when she put the graphic on her car. She believes her and her family have been exercising their First Amendment right and expressing their disapproval of Trump.

“It makes people happy. They smile. They stop you,” said Fonseca. “They want to shake your hand.”

Doesn’t seem like she’s planning on removing it anytime soon.

The Latest:



(Source: ABC 13)

