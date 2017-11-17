Why Is Porsha Williams Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring?

RHOA star Porsha Williams and her ex-husband Kordell Stewart ended their marriage four years ago — but she’s still rocking her wedding ring like it’s a fashion statement.

On Sunday’s episode, Williams’ sister Lauren called her out on it, saying, “Oh my God, you’re wearing it like it’s costume jewelry.”

“It is costume jewelry!” the Dish Nation host responded. “It’s mine. And it’s a diamond!”

The reality star is just one of several celebrities who decided not to return their rings after a divorce or before a wedding.

“Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada reportedly kept her engagement ring after calling off her wedding to Carl Crawford over his alleged cheating, according to TMZ.

Williams was married to Stewart for two years before their divorce in 2013. Earlier this month, she told PEOPLE that fans will see her dating on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta — though it’s just “not as much of a priority of mine as it’s seemed in the past.”

“I absolutely know myself more today than I did when I was married,” she said when asked what she’s looking for in a man. “For me, it’s about finding someone who wants to be part of your world and who is supportive of you and who understands that if it ends up being a serious relationship, you’ll make those adjustments to prioritize a happy family first.”

“I don’t regret anything because anything I’ve been through just helps build who I am today — be it relationships with me or friendships, it all helps shape who you become. But I definitely say I’m a different person, and I’m supposed to be,” she said. “It’s a good thing.”

Last season, Williams attempted to pressure her onscreen lover into having a baby. But she says motherhood is no longer an immediate goal — something she attributes to time spent with her 1½-year-old niece Baleigh.

“Every time I’m around my niece, she gives me baby fever. But that’s the thing about baby fever. You have it, and then you get well again,” Williams said. “I’m okay right now. I’m not going to have a baby until I’ve found that right guy. And I’m sure once I find him, that’ll be one of the first things we do.”

“For me, I’ve thought of a lot of creative ways I can make that happen without a man. Once I realized it doesn’t have to be one way, then it gave me a little more time,” she continued. “So I’m not obsessing over it anymore.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)