1.05K reads Leave a comment
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are coming to a living room near you. Our favorite married millennial couple just landed a reality TV show with VH1 coming this February titled Teyana & Iman.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The eight episode series will offer fans a “360 degree view” of the couple who are often described as #relationshipgoals.
According to the official press release, the show will follow Teyana and Iman as they dominate New York Fashion Week, take over the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet, raise baby Junie and spend time as a family.
Teyana & Iman airs February 19 at 10pm on VH1.
The Latest:
- First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Reality Show Is Freakin’ Adorable [VIDEO]
- Ex-Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit, Company Said Her Braids Were “Too Urban”
- Why Jerry Jones’ NFL Threats Don’t Seem So Crazy Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Women Being Told They Are Beautiful [VIDEO]
#RelationshipGoals: We Want To Be Like Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert When We Grow Up
1 photos Launch gallery
#RelationshipGoals: We Want To Be Like Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert When We Grow Up
1. They have famous friendsSource:Instagram 1 of 1
RELATED STORIES:
This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson
Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show
comments – Add Yours