Headkrack Implores New Rappers To Follow Big K.R.I.T.’s Example [EXCLUSIVE]

Big K.R.I.T. is one of hip-hop’s greatest today, but somewhat on the low. Ask any hip-hop fanatic who their current faves are, and Big K.R.I.T. is likely on the list. Recently, during a radio interview in L.A., he dropped some bars on the track to a Jay-Z classic, totally off the dome, with no problems.

Headkrack and Da Brat take this cultural moment to point out to up and coming rappers that when they come through to the morning show for interviews, perhaps they might want to be prepared to, you know, rap. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

