Headkrack’s Kids Don’t Respect Daylight Savings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack decided to go on Facebook Live to discuss a couple things that happened this weekend. He talked about how Tyrese had his child abuse charges dropped and thinks that people should get off his back. Headkrack would like to see Tyrese is more movies or possibly a reality show, but some didn’t agree with that.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also talked about drinking and driving and how Fetty Wap was arrested on DUI charges. Daylights saving times hit us again as we turned the clocks back and Headkrack mentioned his kids totally disrespected it and woke up asking for breakfast at 6am. While discussing kids, Headkrack asked, who were the first people to watch kids?

No one really knew, but some believed that kids just had to watch themselves. Headkrack also talked about “Stranger Things 2” and how he hasn’t started it yet, but is up to date on “Walking Dead.” Headkrack has a new strategy to watch “Stranger Things 2” and said he will watch one episode every month so that he’s up to date by the time the third season comes along.

RELATED: Headkrack, Da Brat & Talib Kweli Rap About Tyrese, Kaepernick, Trump & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Tries To Beat Headkrack At His Own Game, But It’s The Wrong Game [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How This “5 On It” Player Stunned Headkrack Into Silence! [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack 2017 [PHOTOS] 76 photos Launch gallery Headkrack 2017 [PHOTOS] 1. Headkrack & Beyonce Alowishus Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 76 2. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 76 3. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 76 4. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 76 5. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 76 6. Headkrack & Van Lathan Of TMZ Source:Instagram 6 of 76 7. Headkrack Liz & Tony On Set Of Good Day L.A. Source:Instagram 7 of 76 8. Headkrack & Carla Source:Instagram 8 of 76 9. Headkrack & Friends Source:Instagram 9 of 76 10. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 76 11. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 76 12. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 76 13. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 76 14. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 76 15. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 76 16. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 76 17. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 76 18. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 76 19. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 76 20. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 76 21. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 76 22. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 76 23. Vashawn Mitchell & Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 76 24. Anthony Brown & Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 76 25. Anthony Brown & Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 76 26. Tasha Page Lockheart & Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 76 27. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 76 28. Headkrack & YFN Lucci Source:rickey smiley 28 of 76 29. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 76 30. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 76 31. Headkrack & 6lack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 31 of 76 32. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 76 33. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 33 of 76 34. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 34 of 76 35. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 35 of 76 36. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 36 of 76 37. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 37 of 76 38. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 38 of 76 39. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM 39 of 76 40. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 40 of 76 41. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 41 of 76 42. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 42 of 76 43. Headkrack Source:Instagram 43 of 76 44. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 44 of 76 45. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 45 of 76 46. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 46 of 76 47. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 47 of 76 48. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 48 of 76 49. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 49 of 76 50. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 50 of 76 51. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 51 of 76 52. Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 52 of 76 53. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 53 of 76 54. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 54 of 76 55. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 55 of 76 56. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 56 of 76 57. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 57 of 76 58. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 58 of 76 59. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow 59 of 76 60. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow 60 of 76 61. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 61 of 76 62. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 62 of 76 63. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 63 of 76 64. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 64 of 76 65. Headkrack Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 65 of 76 66. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 66 of 76 67. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 67 of 76 68. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 68 of 76 69. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 69 of 76 70. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 70 of 76 71. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 71 of 76 72. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 72 of 76 73. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 73 of 76 74. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 74 of 76 75. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 75 of 76 76. Headkrack Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 76 of 76 Skip ad Continue reading Headkrack’s Kids Don’t Respect Daylight Savings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Headkrack 2017 [PHOTOS]