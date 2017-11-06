The Show
Headkrack’s Kids Don’t Respect Daylight Savings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack

Headkrack decided to go on Facebook Live to discuss a couple things that happened this weekend. He talked about how Tyrese had his child abuse charges dropped and thinks that people should get off his back. Headkrack would like to see Tyrese is more movies or possibly a reality show, but some didn’t agree with that.

He also talked about drinking and driving and how Fetty Wap was arrested on DUI charges. Daylights saving times hit us again as we turned the clocks back and Headkrack mentioned his kids totally disrespected it and woke up asking for breakfast at 6am. While discussing kids, Headkrack asked, who were the first people to watch kids?

No one really knew, but some believed that kids just had to watch themselves. Headkrack also talked about “Stranger Things 2” and how he hasn’t started it yet, but is up to date on “Walking Dead.” Headkrack has a new strategy to watch “Stranger Things 2” and said he will watch one episode every month so that he’s up to date by the time the third season comes along.

