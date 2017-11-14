Black Women Being Told They Are Beautiful [VIDEO]

Do you wake up and ever think you’re not beautiful? It happens sometimes, we all have bad days where we aren’t feeling ourselves. In this viral video though the #BlackGirlMagic that is running through is a beautiful thing.

told some black girls they're beautiful today pic.twitter.com/pgf3fc5iXD — eva sativa ☭ (@onlineva) November 7, 2017

On the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta a Twitter user by the name of @onlineva aka Eva Sativa made the ladies on her campus smile with joy. She went around to several ladies and asked them, “Did you know you’re beautiful?” Some ladies said “yes” and “Thank you,” while others were taken back because they hadn’t heard it in some time or that day.

The video since being put out has gone viral. It’s received over 73,000 retweets as well as over 180,000 likes. It is still going around and could possibly get more people to compliment each other. The love in this video is so magical and we hope more videos like this submerge.

