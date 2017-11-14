Remy Ma Shares Some Crazy Things She & Big Pun Used To Get Into [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Remy Ma chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” When Headkrack brings up “Girls Trip,” Remy Ma insists that she’s the Tiffany Haddish character, and then reveals the three other hip-hop legends that are coming along for the crazy ride. Remy talks about Big Pun, and the sadness of still being disconnected from his kids and the rest of his family. She shares a hilarious memory of hanging out with Big Pun back in the day, in how they used to occupy themselves driving around the Bronx in the middle of the night.

Remy also teases some of her plans for her upcoming album, which she says is due out in 2018! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview to hear on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

