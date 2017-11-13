Remy Ma On Being Determined To Make Space For More Than One Female MC [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Remy Ma chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about feeling so grateful to be in the place she’s in now, that she doesn’t want to complain or do anything to mess it up. She talks about going the other way when crazy things go down, and not letting herself care about any of the things she used to care about before. Remy talks about getting another chance after going to prison, and cherishing every moment of this second round of success.

Remy talks about taking “a little bit of credit” for bring the plurality back to women MCs in Hip-Hop. She discusses her aim to kick the door open- and keep it open -for more than one female rapper to be rocking the game at time, together. She also revealed that a lot of people doubted her when she announced plans to get a group of women MCs together to perform “U.N.I.T.Y.” at the 2017 Summer Jam concert. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

