“Rickey Smiley For Real” Returns For Season 5

Last season of “Rickey Smiley For Real” left fans feeling very emotional and wanting to hold family members a little tighter. The show ended with one of Rickey’s sons graduating and one talking about feeling abandoned and others showing love to their father. Fans cried as the kids thanked Rickey for teaching them lessons and Rickey talking about why he is the type of father he is.

It was just announced earlier today by Rickey in a post that fans better get ready for season 5 of “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Many speculated that it wasn’t returning because of the way it left off, but Rickey and his family has so much more to give. There is no talk on when it will return, but we are so excited about it making a come back in 2018!

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS] 35 photos Launch gallery Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover Source:TV One 1 of 35 2. Ed Lover Source:TV One 2 of 35 3. Gary With Da Tea, Ed Lover, Matchmaker & Rickey Smiley Source:TV One 3 of 35 4. Gary With Da Tea Source:TV One 4 of 35 5. Gary With Da Tea Source:TV One 5 of 35 6. D'Essence & Aaryn Source:TV One 6 of 35 7. Rock-T & Da Brat Source:TV One 7 of 35 8. Rickey Smiley Source:TV One 8 of 35 9. Rickey Smiley Source:TV One 9 of 35 10. Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover Source:TV One 10 of 35 11. Aaryn, Aaryn's Boyfriend, Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover Source:TV One 11 of 35 12. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 12 of 35 13. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 13 of 35 14. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 14 of 35 15. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 15 of 35 16. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 16 of 35 17. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 17 of 35 18. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 18 of 35 19. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4 Source:TV One 19 of 35 20. Gary With Da Tea & Beyonce Alowishus Source:TV One 20 of 35 21. Gary With Da Tea Source:TV One 21 of 35 22. Beyonce Alowishus Source:TV One 22 of 35 23. Craig Source:TV One 23 of 35 24. Craig & His Girlfriend Source:TV One 24 of 35 25. Ed Lover Source:TV One 25 of 35 26. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Source:TV One 26 of 35 27. Da Brat Source:TV One 27 of 35 28. D'Essence Smiley Source:TV One 28 of 35 29. Gary With Da Tea Source:TV One 29 of 35 30. Headkrack Source:TV One 30 of 35 31. Rickey Smiley Source:TV One 31 of 35 32. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4 Source:TV One 32 of 35 33. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4 Source:TV One 33 of 35 34. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4 Source:TV One 34 of 35 35. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4 Source:TV One 35 of 35 Skip ad Continue reading “Rickey Smiley For Real” Returns For Season 5 Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]