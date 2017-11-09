The Only Thing Wrong With Lil Kim & Remy Ma’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Remy Ma and Lil Kim teamed up for some new heat, called “Wake Me Up.” The track is undeniably hard, and the two queens of rap definitely went off on it. Lil Kim also sounds great on the hook, even though Headkrack says the song left just one thing left to be desired. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
