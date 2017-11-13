Why Fans Can’t Agree On Beyonce & Eminem’s New Song, “Walk On Water” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Before the weekend kicked off, Beyonce and Eminem surprised fans with a new collab; “Walk On Water.” The emotional ballad showcases a little-seen side of Eminem, as Beyonce’s vocals compliment it. It seemed to be have a super polarizing effect on Hip-Hop fans, some of whom were overjoyed about it, while others promptly denounced it.

But, as Headkrack explains, the song itself seem to kind of comment on how people are receiving it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

