544 reads Leave a comment
For the first time ever Eminem and Beyoncé have teamed up to collab on a new single titled, “Walk On Water.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Eminem, who is gearing up for his forthcoming album Revival, tweeted out an image for the single Friday afternoon, setting off a firestorm of reaction from fans.
Both Eminem and Beyoncé warn their fans against uplifting them as deities on the single. “I walk on water, but I’m not Jesus,” Beyoncé sings on the chorus. “I walk on water, but only when it freezes,” she continues.
Listen to the Rick Rubin produced track here…
The Latest:
- Beyoncé & Eminem Drop “Walk On Water” [NEW MUSIC]
- Meek Mill Has The Governor Of Pennsylvania Fighting For Him [EXCLUSIVE]
- “Family Matters” Star Darius McCrary: “I Was Inappropriately Touched” By A Hollywood Exec [VIDEO]
- Mark Curry Wants To Take Juicy Out On A Date To Waffle House [EXCLUSIVE]
Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments
22 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments
1.1 of 22
2.2 of 22
3.3 of 22
4.4 of 22
6.6 of 22
7.7 of 22
8.8 of 22
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 22
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 22
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 22
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 22
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 22
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 22
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 22
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 22
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 22
DON’T MISS:
Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’
comments – Add Yours